YouTube starts testing new tools for podcasts

From uploading to displaying analytical data, the new tools that YouTube is rolling out cover everything a creator would need to launch podcasts on the platform, reports 9To5Google

Image for representational purpose only. Photo courtesy: istock

Google-owned video-sharing platform YouTube has quietly launched its new "feature experiment" to test its new tools for podcasts. From uploading to displaying analytical data, the new tools that YouTube is rolling out cover everything a creator would need to launch podcasts on the platform, reports 9To5Google.

According to the company, users included in the test will see the option to post a podcast under the "create" button, which currently offers the options to upload a video, create a text post and start a livestream. Creators would also be able to access podcasts from the content menu's new "Podcasts tab."

Moreover, existing playlists will also be able to be set as podcasts using a new option in the three-dots menu. The company mentioned that a "small number" of creators will see the changes, but only on desktop, the report said. Meanwhile, earlier this month, the video streaming platform had released the "Go Live Together" feature for creators to co-livestream and invite a guest on phone.

In a recent announcement, Neal Mohan has been appointed as the new CEO of YouTube. He is set to succeed Susan Wojcicki. Currently placed as the chief product officer, Mohan has been associated with Google, the parent company of YouTube since 2008.

He now stands in line with Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google LLC & Alphabet Inc; Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft; Shantanu Narayan, CEO of Adobe Systems and the likes of those heading tech giants in American corporations. A graduate of engineering from Stanford University, he exhibits striking resemblance with the other CEOS of major tech companies. Apart from their Indian origin, they all have received education in engineering and business management from top universities in the world.

Read More: Neal Mohan for YouTube: Why top tech giants are hiring Indian-origin CEOs in the US?

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever