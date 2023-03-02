YouTube's new CEO Neal Mohan pens first letter, aims to help creators make more money

Mohan, who replaced YouTube's long-time CEO Susan Wojcicki last month, said they are providing more opportunities for creators outside of ads by expanding the company's subscriptions business, investing in shopping, and continually improving our paid digital goods offerings

YouTube recently appointed Neal Mohan as their new CEO and he replaced Susan Wojcicki. Photo Courtesy: AFP

A little over two weeks after YouTube appointed Neal Mohan as the new CEO, the new boss wrote his first letter. The Indian-origin executive is keen to support creators and their success and helping them make more money, along with building for the YouTube of the future.

Mohan, who replaced YouTube's long-time CEO Susan Wojcicki last month, said they are providing more opportunities for creators outside of ads by expanding "our subscriptions business, investing in shopping, and continually improving our paid digital goods offerings".

"More than six million viewers paid for channel memberships on YouTube in December 2022 -- an increase of over 20 per cent from the prior year," Mohan said.

This year, Mohan said he will meet even more creators in person and hearing "how we can support them on YouTube".

"Creator feedback is a key part of how we develop products, like a feature that lets creators reach new audiences by adding language tracks to their videos," he noted.

Mohan said the company is investing in the features and experiences that will make YouTube a great home for viewers and creators now and in the future, from doubling down on streaming and connected TV to unlocking unparalleled creative potential.



