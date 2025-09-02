I feel miserable each time my boyfriend speaks about an ‘open relationship, but I cant do anything because this is what we agreed upon when we began dating a year ago. At the time, it felt like a sensible choice because I wanted to meet other guys, too. I was okay with him dating other people because our relationship was new, and neither of us knew if we wanted to be together for very long. Now, I feel as if I want a steady relationship, but he is not ready. Every time I know he is out on a date, it breaks my heart because I worry that he will call me to say that its over. What should I do?If you are both at different places in this relationship, you can either ask him to take time and figure this out or end it because the pain isnt worth it. If this arrangement works for him, but not for you, your relationship has no future. Yes, your feelings for him may have changed over time, but it doesnt mean anything if he doesnt reciprocate. You may have to ask yourself some difficult questions about how much you are willing to compromise just to have this person in your life. Social anxiety is keeping me from getting out there and meeting women. I am almost 30 years old and have only had two relationships in my life, neither of which lasted more than six to ten months. If I dont meet people, I cant go on dates, and the older I get, the more worried I am about ending up alone. How do I change my life?This is more common than you think, so start by not being so hard on yourself. Dealing with anxiety may sometimes need professional help, because we dont always have the tools to cope. Speak to a counsellor if possible, take some time to build confidence, and try to approach socialising simply as an opportunity to meet new people, nothing more. The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com