Breaking News
Mumbai: BMC to attempt cloud seeding to curb pollution through rain; invites bids
Mumbai: Traffic police make arrangements ahead of Mahaparinirvan Din
Mumbai Metro Line 3: Traffic to be affected around BKC, police issues diversions
Navi Mumbai: Three held for operating bogus call centre, duping people of lakhs
Thane: Man, sister booked for abducting newborn over loan repayment dispute
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Timepass News > Dr Love News > Article > Am I enabling his behaviour

Am I enabling his behaviour?

Updated on: 02 December,2023 12:04 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dr Love | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Your boyfriend may be an amazing human being, but that should reflect on the way he behaves with you too

Am I enabling his behaviour?

Illustration/Uday Mohite

Listen to this article
Am I enabling his behaviour?
x
00:00

I sometimes wonder if I forgive my boyfriend for a lot of things. He says and does awful stuff very often and we have arguments that are often completely unnecessary, but I always allow him back into my life even though I know he is causing me harm. My friends believe his presence in my life is bad for my mental health, but I don’t let that affect me even though I know it takes a toll. The problem is I love him a lot and always try to look beyond his faults to the person he is. We have been together for three years and I know he is a genuinely kind and caring person, but his behaviour can be erratic because he doesn’t know how to control his emotions. I don’t know if I should continue this relationship if things continue this way because there will come a point where I won’t be able to take it anymore. Is there anything I can do to avoid that from happening?
It sounds as if you are taking on most of the work to save this relationship, which is primarily the problem because it absolves your boyfriend of all responsibility. You should not be with someone who is toxic or affects your mental health because that is critical for your well-being and the opposite of what a healthy relationship should do. If this isn’t working, and you feel as if you are constantly being forced to forgive him for things he can and should be able to control, there isn’t much of a future for you both. I suggest you ask him to do more, tell him why you can’t always be the bigger person, and give yourself a deadline. If things don’t change for the better, it may be easier to walk away and start again with someone who has a more positive impact on your life. Your boyfriend may be an amazing human being, but that should reflect on the way he behaves with you too. 


The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com



"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

DR Love relationships sex and relationships

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK