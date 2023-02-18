Does he want us to break up?

I’m not sure if I am misinterpreting this, but all the signs are in place. What do I do?

Illustration/Uday Mohite

I have been trying to understand why my boyfriend has been behaving badly with me over the past few weeks, and he mentioned in an offhand manner that he has been spending a lot of time with a female colleague. He has never mentioned her before and, whenever I see him, he spends a lot of time chatting with her on WhatsApp. I don’t say anything because I don’t want to seem like a possessive girlfriend, but I can’t help wondering if his behaviour towards me is some kind of sign that he no longer feels strongly about our relationship. I get the feeling that he wants me to end this and give him permission to be free, whether it is to date this other person or just be single again. I’m not sure if I am misinterpreting this, but all the signs are in place. What do I do?

Stop reading signs and start being more direct, for one. If you have questions for him, be it about his colleague or your relationship, ask him. If he wants to end this, ask him. Don’t assume anything because you inadvertently make things harder for yourself, and don’t need to. He may have a perfectly rational explanation for his behaviour and can apologise if he has been disrespectful, provided you accept his reasons. If there is someone else, let him come out and say it instead of jumping to conclusions. Don’t be afraid to communicate, because that is the most important aspect of this or any relationship.

Should I tell my parents about my girlfriend even though I know it will upset them?

That depends upon the kind of relationship you have with them, and why you think they will be upset. You can be honest and stand up for yourself, of course, but think about why they may be unhappy and whether their reasons stem from genuine concern or anything else. Either way, what you choose to share as an adult is your prerogative.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com