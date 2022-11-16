×
Breaking News
The diamond war is here, and Mumbai is losing it
No property tax hike in Mumbai for 2022-23
Mumbai: Water tank bursts at Gautam Nagar transit camp, two homes damaged
Mumbai: Govandi mosques to start talking about measles, vaccination
Booster shot for three sick south Mumbai bridges
Home > Timepass News > Dr Love News > Article > I want to help him if he lets me

I want to help him if he lets me

Updated on: 16 November,2022 07:51 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dr Love | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

And it’s possible that he may be with someone who isn’t in college too. The point is, you don’t know, so all you have is speculation on your part. When something isn’t happening, it takes a certain kind of wisdom to acknowledge it and move on

I want to help him if he lets me

Illustration/Uday Mohite


I have a huge crush on a guy who doesn’t really give me a lot of attention. He and I have been in college together for four years, and he is well-liked by a lot of other girls, but he doesn’t date anyone. I have tried asking him if he’s afraid of relationships, but he doesn’t really talk about his personal life, and I always get the feeling he doesn’t want to chat with me and does it only out of politeness. I get the sense that there is something bothering him, and I could help him come to terms with it if he would only let me into his life. How do I get this to happen? I really want to be with him and know I can make him happy. Please help.
You think you can save him or help him come to terms with something when you don’t know what that is, or who he really is. You have presumably conveyed how you feel, and he has shown no interest towards you or anyone else. If someone is being clear about how they feel, and giving you no indication that you are part of their lives, why do you believe your persistence will pay off? All you can do is let him know you’re interested and accept rejection if he doesn’t reciprocate. There may be a million reasons why he isn’t dating anyone in college. And it’s possible that he may be with someone who isn’t in college too. The point is, you don’t know, so all you have is speculation on your part. When something isn’t happening, it takes a certain kind of wisdom to acknowledge it and move on.


Should I try and get my girlfriend to change how she dresses even though she doesn’t want to? I know she will look a lot better because I have a better eye for clothes, but don’t want to seem too controlling.
You may be amazing, but it’s her body and her choice of clothing. 



The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com


Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
DR Love relationships sex and relationships

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK