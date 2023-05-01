Ex is back. I’m both happy and worried

If you want to know why he is reaching out after all this time, nothing stops you from discussing that either, because you have nothing to lose. Either way, all you have to do for now is let things happen as they are

I have an ex-boyfriend whom I dated for years a long time ago. We lost touch after our relationship ended because he went abroad and we felt as if we would never meet again. We didn’t even stay in touch via social media, and I didn’t bother thinking about him until he messaged me a few weeks ago asking if I would like to meet. I was very curious because we hadn’t had any contact and agreed. When we met, I found out that he has moved back to my city for good and lives not far from my home. We spoke about our lives and found out that we are both single, and he suggested meeting again a few days later. We have been having a good time and it feels comforting because we have a shared history and have known each other well. A part of me worries if this is a mistake though, because I have no idea what his life has been like in the years between. I don’t know where this is going. What should I do?

You are jumping to conclusions without any real information on what he wants or what you want out of these presumably casual meetings. At the moment, it just seems like two people who were once in a relationship, meeting for dinner and a conversation. To complicate it makes no sense because neither of you has said anything about what this means or where either of you thinks it is going. Neither of you has any obligation to continue meeting either, or to wonder if there is something going on here that you aren’t ready to talk about. If you like meeting him, you can. If you have questions about his past, ask them. If you want to know why he is reaching out after all this time, nothing stops you from discussing that either, because you have nothing to lose. Either way, all you have to do for now is let things happen as they are.

