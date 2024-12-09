Breaking News
Three dead, 17 injured in Mumbai after BEST bus crashes into vehicles in Kurla
Threat message against PM Modi: Mumbai Police nabs man from Ajmer
Maharashtra legislature winter session to start on December 16
Thane Police launches search to nab man accused of stalking school girl
Man kills wife after she refuses money for gambling, nabbed while on the run
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Timepass News > Dr Love News > Article > Friend didnt even let me explain

Friend didn’t even let me explain...

Updated on: 10 December,2024 08:24 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dr Love | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

You can think about whether you want to remember this episode after the two of you have reconciled. To worry about it now doesn’t help you in any way

Friend didn’t even let me explain...

Illustration/Uday Mohite

Listen to this article
Friend didn’t even let me explain...
x
00:00

A close friend of mine recently turned away from me because of a misunderstanding, and no longer communicates with me. There is a lot of hostility on his part, and nothing I say or do has made an impact because there is no word from him at all. We went to school and college together and losing him for something that isn’t even true breaks my heart. I don’t know if he will change his mind a few years down the line but, even if he does, I will always remember that he chose to end our friendship without giving me a chance to explain myself. Should I even bother trying to bring him back into my life?
Disagreements and misunderstandings are common in any relationship, as is the possibility of being spurned. What matters is whether the two of you believe that the other’s presence is important. It sounds as if your friend needs time to work through what he is angry about. Anger can prevent any messages from getting through, so his refusal to communicate isn’t exactly surprising. Why not leave him alone for now, give him some space, and hope that he arrives at a place of clarity? In time, when he has weighed the pros and cons of not having you in his life, your situation may change. You can think about whether you want to remember this episode after the two of you have reconciled. To worry about it now doesn’t help you in any way.


My boyfriend wouldn’t commit to a long-term relationship even though we were together for over three years, so I broke up with him. A year later, he reached out, asking if I would marry him. I don’t know what to do. I love him, but I don’t know if he is doing this just to win me back.
If he is committing to marriage, and is doing so of his own accord, the only thing you have to consider is whether you still have feelings for him.


The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

DR Love love tips relationships sex and relationships

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK