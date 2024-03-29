Breaking News
TMC commissioner holds pre-monsoon preparedness meeting with officials
Maharashtra: 22-year-old woman jumps into river to end life, rescued in Thane
Prakash Ambedkar-led VBA accuses Sanjay Raut of stabbing it in the back
Actor Govinda joins CM Shinde-led Shiv Sena in Mumbai
Bawankule's statement on case involving Rana misleading, Cong writes to EC, SC
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Timepass News > Dr Love News > Article > Friend is abusive with his partner
<< Back to Elections 2024

Friend is abusive with his partner...

Updated on: 29 March,2024 02:26 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dr Love | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Call out his hypocrisy, tell him why this refusal to let go harms you as well as your relationship, and ask him if he is serious about the two of you evolving together

Friend is abusive with his partner...

Illustration/Uday Mohite

Listen to this article
Friend is abusive with his partner...
x
00:00

A close friend of mine is very abusive towards his partner, and I don’t know what to do about it. I have tried to have a conversation about this a few times, but he always brushes it off and I feel as if he wants me to not get involved in his personal life too much. l respect those boundaries, but I also think it’s wrong for me to not say anything when I know this isn’t acceptable behaviour on his part. I have even considered reaching out to his partner and asking if there is anything I can do, but I think this will end up destroying my friendship which is why I haven’t said anything. What should I do? I don’t want to look the other way just because this is a close friend, but it feels as if I have no choice.
You always have a choice because you have the ability to separate your friendship from your idea of right or wrong. If your friend is doing something hurtful, you have to speak up because that honesty is critical to the idea of what true friendship means. If it crosses boundaries, he has a right to call you out on it, but being silent makes you complicit. Yes, this may damage your friendship, but if your friend chooses to let that happen instead of becoming a better person, you gain more than you lose. Remember that a genuine friend who trusts you will always value your opinion and act upon it.


My boyfriend can’t seem to get over my past relationships which is hypocritical because I have accepted his past without question. What can I do to get him to let go of this and move on?
Call out his hypocrisy, tell him why this refusal to let go harms you as well as your relationship, and ask him if he is serious about the two of you evolving together. If he can’t let go, your future with him isn’t going to be secure.


The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

DR Love relationships sex and relationships
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK