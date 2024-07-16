Friends say I put men off!

Also, keep in mind that it may be just a matter of time before you find someone you get along with. To write off the possibility of all relationships in future sounds premature

I am a 27-year old woman and have never been in a real relationship. I have dated a lot of guys and met many people who have flirted with me and then stopped without taking it any further. My friends say I have a personality that puts men off, which I used to laugh off until they all got into relationships, and I stayed single. I am starting to believe that they weren’t just making fun of me. If I do have a personality that turns people off, I may never be able to find someone. Is there anything I can do to change this, or should I make my peace with it and try to find happiness as a single person? I know there are lots of happy, single people, and I don’t mind it. I only wonder about what life would be like with a companion, which is why I sometimes have a few doubts.

You should consider making new friends for a start, because widening your circle may have all kinds of benefits. There’s nothing wrong with being single, but there’s nothing wrong with wanting a companion either. If you’re worried about your personality, why not ask some of the people you have dated why they didn’t call you back? Don’t speculate when you can work with real information. If the answers you get are common, and point to a specific issue, nothing says you can’t change that aspect of your life if you want to. This is something you should do for yourself though. Also, keep in mind that it may be just a matter of time before you find someone you get along with. To write off the possibility of all relationships in future sounds premature.

My boyfriend lives in another city, and we meet a few times each year. I just don’t feel like meeting him this time. Does this mean I am over him?

No, it means you don’t feel like it this time. Which is okay until the feeling stays.

