Friends say she is no good for me

I am a 32-year old guy and was recently introduced to an older woman who was married and got divorced a year ago. She and I hit it off almost immediately, and I have never felt closer to anyone before. It’s as if she understands me in a way no one has until now. It was obvious very quickly that we had something special between us, and she asked me out for dinner and a movie. When I mentioned this to my friends, they began making fun of me, saying that this was the worst idea I had ever had. They believe I should stay away from this woman because she is almost eight years older and because she must have been divorced for some fault of her own. I don’t agree with them but am also afraid of making the wrong move that can affect the rest of my life. I can’t get her out of my mind though and am very confused. Please help.

You have met her once, and already assume this is a decision that will change your life for the worse. You don’t know anything about her but choose to believe your friends when they assume it was her behaviour that prompted a divorce. You and your friends do her a great disservice by jumping to conclusions that are based on absolutely no facts. If you like her and believe she understands you better than anyone else, don’t you think the bigger mistake would be to not try and find out if this is someone you need to know? Why not agree to meet her, spend some more time with her, and use your own mind to arrive at a conclusion for a change?

How can I convince my best friend to break up with his girlfriend? She is very wrong for him.

Why not let him decide for himself? If he doesn’t get along with her, he may choose to do that on his own. Shouldn’t his relationships always be his prerogative?

