It has been almost three months since we began dating, and he has kept me hidden from her all this time. What do I do?

Illustration/Uday Mohite

Listen to this article He hasn’t told his bestie about us! x 00:00

The man I am dating doesn’t know how to tell his closest female friend about us, which bothers me because it makes me feel as if he is ashamed or unsure about our relationship. I have not been upset with him, but it makes me sad in private because I keep asking myself if I am doing something wrong. He says she needs time to get used to the idea, which also makes me wonder about the kind of friendship they have. Is she so important that he has to be sure of her accepting me into her life? Am I wrong to think this way? It has been almost three months since we began dating, and he has kept me hidden from her all this time. What do I do?

You’re entitled to feel hurt because it is not a nice feeling, but it’s also hard to understand what kind of relationship he has with his friend based on the information he has given you. He needs to know why this is important to you, and you need a better explanation given how it’s making you feel insecure about your relationship. If this continues to bother you, and he does nothing to explain or fix the situation, it is a red flag because he isn’t being honest or open about the problem. However, you will be in a better position to evaluate this when you have spent more time with him and understand him a little better. Wait for a while and, if nothing changes beyond a point, tell him that hiding you away is no longer an option.

ADVERTISEMENT

My boyfriend told me he would not be able to resist a good-looking woman if she propositioned him. He has never cheated on me, but this sounds like a declaration that he might. Should I be worried?

You should be insulted because it is an extremely disrespectful thing to say. If he can’t commit to a relationship, he shouldn’t be in one, and he needs to

know this.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com