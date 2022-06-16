He is a charmer, which worries me

It’s also important for any relationship to give both partners space, because this only leads to a stronger, healthier bond

Illustration/Uday Mohite

I am a 42-year old woman and have been single all my life. I recently met a man I really like, who is the same age as me but who has been divorced twice. We get along so well that I wanted to get into a relationship with him just two months after we began dating. He says we should, but I have been wary because of his personal history. I know he can be very charming, and I am worried that this is why he meets women so easily. I can’t stand the idea of getting to know him and then getting my heart broken. I am afraid that if I get into a relationship with him, I will be tempted to get married because of my age. What should I do?

You should do what your instinct tells you to. It’s great that you’re wary of this person, but it’s also important for you to make up your own mind based on how you evaluate him, rather than going by his past alone. It’s possible that your heart may break if this doesn’t work out, obviously, but that is true of any relationship with anyone. You are also assuming this will lead to marriage simply because you’re 42, which may not happen at all. You are under no obligations to do anything because you alone can make decisions that affect your life. If you don’t want to risk getting hurt, you won’t go out with anyone. Life is about taking chances though, so I suggest you think about that too.

How can I convince my girlfriend to let me spend time with my friends now and again? She insists that my free time is for her alone and this is causing a lot of friction between us.

You can tell her that, as two adults, you are both free to arrive at a compromise that works. It’s also important for any relationship to give both partners space, because this only leads to a stronger, healthier bond.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com