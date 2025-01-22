He is suddenly so controlling!

Start with the truth and help him learn an important lesson. Honesty is crucial if you want to build a relationship that is strong and lasting

I am a 26-year-old woman and have been in a relationship with a guy who used to be great until a year or so ago, and then began to become more controlling. It happened so slowly that I didn’t realise it until my friends began pointing it out. He wants to know where I am on weekends, who I am meeting, and even what my friends and I talk about. When I am evasive, he gets upset. He is not violent or angry, but he just wants to know everything about my life in a way that doesn’t make me comfortable at all. I believe our relationship won’t work if this continues and I am ready to end it. Is this a good enough reason? We have been together for two years and I know we love each other, which is why I am sometimes confused.

It’s okay to love someone and still decide not to be with them because there are other things to consider when it comes to your life. Your boyfriend doesn’t understand or respect boundaries, and this is clearly causing you distress. Relationships are about respect, and his behaviour is at odds with the love he may profess to have for you. If you want to give him a chance to redeem himself and change, tell him why this isn’t working. If nothing happens as quickly as you would like it to, put yourself and your well-being first and let that become a priority.

Why do men always want to show off for no reason when it makes no difference to their partners? My boyfriend thinks he can impress me with what he is earning, or how strong he is, when I am more impressed by someone’s ability to hold a conversation. What do I tell him?

Start with the truth and help him learn an important lesson. Honesty is crucial if you want to build a relationship that is strong and lasting. Without it, the chances of it being superficial are high.

