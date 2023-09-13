Breaking News
He knows nothing about my past...

Updated on: 13 September,2023 08:15 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dr Love | mailbag@mid-day.com

He knows nothing about my past...

Illustration/Uday Mohite

I am a 32-year old woman and have been in a relationship for two years. My boyfriend loves me, and I want to be with him too, but there is something about my past that he knows nothing about. I was in a serious relationship with someone for three years before I met him and have never mentioned this to him. My ex recently contacted me out of the blue asking if I would meet for dinner, and I don’t know what to do. I don’t want to meet my ex, but I want to tell him that I have moved on and am not interested in staying in touch. I don’t know how my boyfriend will react if I say anything to him about this now. I am afraid that he may not trust me again. What should I do?
You can meet your ex and tell him that you aren’t interested, or you can tell your boyfriend about this because there is nothing wrong with having a past. You weren’t cheating on anyone, and what you choose to reveal about your personal life will always be your prerogative. If you are serious about being with this person, honesty always strengthens a relationship, but this depends upon how close you both are and how willing you are to accept each other. If your boyfriend is mature enough to understand that there were other people in your life before him, this shouldn’t be an issue at all. You can always make it clear to your ex that you’re not going to meet, and tell your boyfriend about this episode at a later date. That, however, depends entirely upon how comfortable you are with the idea.


I ignored my long-distance girlfriend for a few weeks, and she is now thinking of ending this relationship. I was genuinely busy. How do I fix this?
You can put across your side of things but if it isn’t enough for her, she has every right to end this if she feels neglected.


