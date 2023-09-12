My career is worrying me...

It’s important to have a direct conversation about this though, because jumping to conclusions won’t help you and won’t solve the problem. It’s possible that going out isn’t as interesting for him

I am a 35-year old and am worried about my age because of my career. It is making me feel very low. I want to get settled, married, and have a balanced career. Please help me.

— Sadanand T

I’m not sure I understand your question, but I imagine you’re looking for a way of coping with general anxiety about your current state of being. It’s normal to be anxious about your personal and professional lives, and it’s also okay to speak to a professional about areas of particular concern to you. Discussing these or related issues with family or friends you can trust is also a good idea because you can get perspectives that make more sense to you from people who know you well. If that isn’t an option, I suggest you speak to a counsellor who can help you understand what areas are of particular concern. It’s possible that being worried about one aspect of your life is leading to your inability to find a state of balance in other areas, which is why it may help to get a better understanding of what you would like to work on.

Why does my boyfriend always want to see me less than I want to see him? It always feels as if I have to coax or cajole him into meeting me more than two or three times a month. Is he not interested in me anymore?

You should ask him about it because it may not be the reason at all. You may have different expectations from each other and may have to work together to arrive at a compromise that helps. It’s important to have a direct conversation about this though, because jumping to conclusions won’t help you and won’t solve the problem. It’s possible that going out isn’t as interesting for him.

