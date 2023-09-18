You have both accepted that this isn’t working out, so why is an absence of communication so surprising? It may be his way of coming to terms with this

Illustration/Uday Mohite

Listen to this article He rejected me, but now flirts with me x 00:00

A friend of mine rejected me when I told him I had feelings for him. He said nothing would happen between us, so I accepted his comment and decided to just try and maintain our friendship. This conversation took place two months ago and, since then, I get the feeling he is flirting with me. He doesn’t say anything outright, but I also feel as if he wants to get to know me better and is starting to change how he looks at me. I don’t know if I should say or do anything to encourage him or hope that he will have a change of heart. At the same time, I don’t know if I should believe him if he says he has changed his mind. What if he just feels differently towards me because of what I said to him? What should I do?

There’s nothing you need to do because you have been direct and honest about your feelings, and he is trying to process what you said to him. People are allowed to change how they feel about others, and you shouldn’t hold that against him. If he does say he feels differently about you now, you aren’t obligated to take his comments at face value either, because you can always spend time with him and gauge his actions rather than his words. For now, accept that there may be no change in how he feels, and concentrate on maintaining your friendship. If the flirting gets out of hand, you can always initiate that conversation again and ask for clarity.

I recently went back to my ex-boyfriend and had a short relationship with him again. It didn’t work out and we decided never to get back together. Since then, he doesn’t even communicate with me. I feel horrible about it. Did I do something wrong?

You have both accepted that this isn’t working out, so why is an absence of communication so surprising? It may be his way of coming to terms with this.



The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

ADVERTISEMENT