Breaking News
Exclusive | Baba Siddique murder case: Eyewitness gets extortion call
Mumbai: New five-tower station complex will transform Andheri skyline
Mumbai: How hard it is to get a seat in general coach during festival season
Exclusive | Even in his last moments, my father saved me, says Zeeshan Siddique
Mumbai: Another snakebite incident at Aarey colony
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Timepass News > Dr Love News > Article > He tells lies for no apparent reason

He tells lies for no apparent reason!

Updated on: 06 November,2024 07:17 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dr Love | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

It may also be a smart thing to do because your friend will have a much clearer idea about how this brother feels

He tells lies for no apparent reason!

Illustration/Uday Mohite

Listen to this article
He tells lies for no apparent reason!
x
00:00

I recently found out that my boyfriend has been lying to me about all kinds of things for no apparent reason. I confronted him about this, and he laughed it off, saying he has a habit of telling white lies. I told him it wasn’t a nice thing to do, and he promised to stop, but I caught him out a few times again. I am worried because if he takes such a casual approach to lying about small things, how will I know if he is not being honest about bigger things that can affect our relationship? I have been reconsidering everything that has happened between us since we began dating a year ago and am just struggling with what feels like a breakdown in trust. He still doesn’t think it’s serious enough for me to get concerned about. I think we have no future together because of this. What should I do?
You’re right to be concerned because even if the lies are harmless, an erosion of trust for any reason whatsoever is always cause for concern. Your boyfriend’s inability or refusal to take this seriously doesn’t bode well because you are highlighting an issue that is being brushed aside. Tell him that this isn’t about the lies as much as it is about trust. If he wants to make this relationship work, he will do what it takes to fix it. If he doesn’t, you can decide the future based on the knowledge that he isn’t willing to do what it takes.


This is awkward but I am beginning to have feelings for my best friend’s brother and don’t know if I should tell him how I feel. Should I speak to my friend first?
Friendships are about openness and communication, and telling your friend how you feel shouldn’t be a problem at all if you are both respectful of each other. It may also be a smart thing to do because your friend will have a much clearer idea about how this brother feels. 


The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

DR Love relationships sex and relationships

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK