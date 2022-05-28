He wants me to quit my job. I can’t!

Marriage isn’t easy because it requires a lot of work from both partners, but that challenge is part of the journey

My boyfriend and I have been arguing about my job and how it affects our relationship. I work for an international firm that requires me to work late hours catering to another time zone. It always clashes with our dates because I can never meet my boyfriend or go out with him when he has a party. I know this is unfair to him and I try to do as much as I can, but it’s starting to get to a stage where I only meet him once a month or so. My weekends are busy with chores that I can’t complete on weekdays because of my work. He wants me to quit if I have to save this relationship, but I won’t get a great job like this again so I can’t. What should I do?

This really depends upon the priorities you sent for yourself. If you can’t get another job like this, but believe you can find a better partner, the choice is clear. What makes you so sure that the person you date next will be more accommodating though, given that you may not have the time for him either? I suggest you try and think about what matters in the long run, and how important your boyfriend is to you, before making any decision or trying to work out a compromise with your office.

I have been married for six months and have been attracted to a colleague for a while now. I know it’s wrong, but he always seems more interested in me than my husband does. How do I get rid of this feeling?

You married your husband because you, presumably, thought he was someone you wanted to spend the rest of your life with. If he isn’t interested in you, that is the problem you should be addressing because a crush is just a manifestation of how you feel. Marriage isn’t easy because it requires a lot of work from both partners, but that challenge is part of the journey.

