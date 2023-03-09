Her actions don’t match her words!

How do I know if this is genuine. Should I just assume she is not as much in love with me as she proclaims to be?

Illustration/Uday Mohite

I have been dating a girl who says she loves me a lot, but always leaves me alone whenever there is a genuine crisis or I really need her. My father recently had a health scare and I really needed her by my side, but she was away on a trip with her office colleagues and didn’t keep in touch for four days except for a few messages on WhatsApp every morning. When she returned, she said she wanted to be with me but work obligations prevented her from even calling. She says a lot of things but her actions rarely match those words. How do I know if this is genuine. Should I just assume she is not as much in love with me as she proclaims to be?

Actions will always speak louder than words even if that is the most clichéd thing in the world to say. If she isn’t there when you need her most, her words are of little value and you need to tell her that. It may be a misunderstanding or a genuinely different perspective on what this relationship means, but a mismatch in terms of expectations is also something that needs to be rectified if this relationship is to survive and grow stronger. Tell her how you feel and give her a chance to explain why she isn’t there when you believe she should.

My girlfriend recently met an old friend from college and has been spending a lot of time with him after work. She says it’s just to catch up and I am not jealous, but I find it strange that she has never asked me to come along and meet him too. Should I be worried or am I reading too much into this?

You say you aren’t jealous, but it does sound like you might be. If you want to meet this friend, why not simply ask her to introduce the two of you? Why assume the worst without any cause? Be direct and speak up.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com