His friends are a bad influence!

I am a 29-year old woman and have been dating a guy my age for six months. He comes from a decent family, and I liked him a lot until I got to know him better. I recently found out that he spends a lot of time with people who are a very bad influence on him. They are friends from school, but there is nothing nice about them and he just turns into a different person after meeting them. I don’t know if he does this because he has been friends with them for a long time, but a part of me feels as if he is afraid to let go of them and make new friends. They make him drink a lot, and he starts to become more aggressive towards everyone, including me, because they have no respect for women and have strange ideas about how the guy should always take charge. I am seriously considering ending this relationship because I think I have had enough of him. Am I being too harsh?

If you feel disrespected in any way, you should end a relationship because your mental health comes first. You are not the one being harsh here, given that your boyfriend is choosing to be someone who makes you feel this way. He is not a child, and we are all perfectly capable of deciding who we want to be friends with and how we choose to behave in public or private. Tell him how you feel and why you believe his actions are harming this relationship. If he doesn’t take steps to fix it, it’s obvious where you stand on his list of priorities. If a relationship is not evolving for the better, the sooner you end it, the easier it will be for you to move on.

How do I tell my mother about my dating life? She believes I have never had a relationship.

That depends upon the kind of bond you share, and whether she appreciates your honesty.

