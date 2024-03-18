His laidback nature is irritating

Asking her is the best way to sort out any misunderstanding. As for awkwardness, that should be temporary if your friendship is strong enough

I am a 32-year old and have been dating a 35-year old guy for over a year. He is a laidback kind of person, and this used to make me happy at the start, but it now bothers me. I feel as if he is so laidback that any decision I make for the both of us is fine with him. He will even be okay with my decision to end this relationship, which makes me wonder if my presence in his life is of any importance at all. If he isn’t as invested in this relationship as I am, why should I work so hard towards making it stronger, and why do I need to worry about him if he doesn’t extend that same courtesy to me? Is it wrong of me to want him to take a more active role in something that involves both our lives?

Have you tried telling him why this bothers you? If it was fine at the start of your relationship, have you thought about what changed? Does he know that your feelings are different, or does he assume you’re perfectly okay with his behaviour because you have been until now? The important thing is to be honest about your feelings and share them, because your partner needs to know what your expectations are. It’s impossible to assume that he isn’t as invested in making this relationship work without the two of you talking about what you both want. Tell him what’s on your mind, ask for changes that will make you feel more wanted, and work on this together. Don’t give up based on a few assumptions.

How will I know if a friend of mine wants to date me? I keep getting these signals but I’m afraid to ask her directly because it may lead to awkwardness and ruin our friendship. What should I do?

Asking her is the best way to sort out any misunderstanding. As for awkwardness, that should be temporary if your friendship is strong enough.

