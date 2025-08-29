I dont know if this is a medical problem or something else, but my boyfriend likes to use recreational drugs, and this is starting to bother me. We were in college together and I have known him for years, but he was never like this. When we began dating two years ago, he was sober, stable, and not interested in partying but as he began working, that changed. The people he began spending time with at work changed his personality and made him more outgoing, but it all came at a price because he is now always interested in socialising and consuming these drugs. I dont know how to get him to stop because he says its impossible to rise in his career if he doesnt spend time doing what everyone else is doing. What should I do? If this isnt going to stop, I dont see our relationship working.Its possible that it may take him a while to navigate peer pressure in a corporate environment, but the damage to your relationship will be hard to manage. If he cant prioritise things in a way that acknowledges your concerns, he will harm your relationship as well as his health. This is also a medical issue because you dont know what he is consuming, how often, or what kind of effect it is having on him. Ask him to consider speaking to a doctor and find out more about his consumption habits. You wont have the tools to cope with someone abusing any substance, so if his behaviour doesnt change, take a call on whether you are willing to put in the work to save this relationship. If it is one-sided, it wont last beyond a point. Should I assume that my boyfriend is trying to break up with me based on his rude behaviour towards me?If he doesnt say anything directly, call it out and ask for an apology. If that isnt forthcoming, ask yourself if you want to be with someone who doesnt respect you. The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com