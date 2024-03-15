His words have got me worried!

It’s okay to be called mushy if that is who you are, as long as anything you’re doing isn’t affecting your relationship adversely. If everything between you two seems okay, why overthink this

I’m not sure I am reading too much into what my boyfriend said, but he recently spoke about how he is never going to consider a long-term relationship with anyone because it’s not healthy. He was saying this to a friend of his at a party and I overheard him but didn’t ask him about it later because I didn’t want to make him feel as if I was eavesdropping. I don’t know if he was just saying it for effect because we have been together for almost two years now, and it doesn’t feel as if he is tired of me or that our relationship is not strong. I want to just ask him directly if there is any future for us, but I also don’t want to make it seem as if I want him to propose because I’m not at that stage yet either. What should I do?

Why not keep doing what you’re currently doing, which is enjoying being in a stable relationship, and then get to that question when you feel the need for clarity or for things to evolve? It’s okay to not ask questions you’re not ready for, but it’s also okay to have a conversation about anything that is bothering you. The easiest way to avoid any misunderstanding is to keep lines of communication open.

My girlfriend called me a mushy person and I don’t know what to do about that because it makes me feel as if she isn’t as romantically involved in our relationship as I am. It’s making me question myself whenever I send her a lovely text message or buy her flowers. Maybe she’s just that kind of person, but her comment has confused me, and I feel as if I can’t be my usual self around her. How do I resolve this?

It’s okay to be called mushy if that is who you are, as long as anything you’re doing isn’t affecting your relationship adversely. If everything between you two seems okay, why overthink this?

