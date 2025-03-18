His work is his only priority!

A long-distance relationship is not challenging if your foundations are strong, and if there is enough love and trust to support you both

I am a 24-year old woman in a relationship with a guy who is always consumed by his work. He wants to be rich and successful and while I admire that sentiment and want to support him in any way I can, it becomes difficult when that part of his life becomes more important than everything else. He sometimes skips parties with common friends if he has a meeting and has even cancelled dates with me on several occasions. I know he loves and cares for me, but I worry that he doesn’t prioritise people. He does this to his family, too, which is a red flag for me because it gives me a glimpse of what our future will be like. Should I end this assuming our relationship will never be important enough for him?

If you think of his behaviour as a red flag, you should take it seriously because you alone are in a position to gauge your importance in his life. There’s nothing wrong with being ambitious, but you’re right to worry about how he priorities the people in his life. It’s an indication of some behavioural trait that may not change until he is older. You can stick around and hope that he starts to realize what the important things in life are or prioritise yourself and choose to be with someone who treats you the way you want to be treated. Speak to him about this first and give yourself time to see if things change in any way. If they don’t, it is a good indicator of where you stand in his life.

Should I encourage my partner to take a job that is good for him if it means he will have to move to another city for three years?

That depends upon how you see this relationship and whether you are thinking of a future together. A long-distance relationship is not challenging if your foundations are strong, and if there is enough love and trust to support you both.

