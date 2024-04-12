Breaking News
Mumbai: The dark side of White Magic
Mumbai: BMC finally levels up on Barfiwala blunder
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Will Parag Alavani pip Poonam Mahajan to Mumbai North Central seat?
Mumbai: Bishnois claim they shot at Salman Khan’s house
Mumbai: Khar residents slam BMC’s proposed elevated road project
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Timepass News > Dr Love News > Article > How can I get to know her better
<< Back to Elections 2024

How can I get to know her better?

Updated on: 13 April,2024 06:52 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dr Love | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

I can’t stop thinking about her which is why I am ready to try anything if it means getting to know her better. Please help

How can I get to know her better?

Illustration/Uday Mohite

Listen to this article
How can I get to know her better?
x
00:00

There is a girl I go to college with whom I have a huge crush on. She knows me but we don’t chat beyond pleasantries. I have tried everything I can to get her to speak to me more, but there are no opportunities. We have no common friends so I can’t even get someone to introduce us formally outside class. I am thinking of asking her to study with me because it seems like a safe idea. That way, she won’t assume anything about me, and we may be able to slowly discuss things outside of the academic space. Is this a good idea? I can’t stop thinking about her which is why I am ready to try anything if it means getting to know her better. Please help.
It’s okay to have strong feelings about someone, but some measure of reality always helps. This is someone who knows of your existence and is an adult like you are. Asking her to study with you may sound like a great idea to you but may not make sense to someone who doesn’t know anything about your personal life or your academic record. It is much simpler to gather some courage and ask her out for a cup of coffee, because it declares your interest in an obvious manner, and allows her to consider or reject that request without too much of a fuss. She has the right to refuse, and her decision will give you a sense of whether this is going to go anywhere. If she isn’t interested, respect that and move on.


I am insecure about the way my body looks and it is affecting my dating life. How do I change this perception about myself?
Insecurity about one’s body is common and not always easy to manage by oneself. It’s great that you are aware of this though because it allows you to ask for help and build coping mechanisms. Speak to a counsellor, consider therapy, and accept that this may take some time.


The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

DR Love love tips relationships sex and relationships
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK