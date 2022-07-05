Breaking News
Amravati murder case: NIA takes custody of all accused
Mumbai weather update: Heavy showers cause waterlogging, traffic snarls in parts of city
Will decide on cabinet formation soon, but for now let us breathe: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde
Kandivli double murder case: Minor in suicide note reveals why she killed her mother
Home > Timepass News > Dr Love News > Article > How do I get her to meet me

How do I get her to meet me?

Updated on: 05 July,2022 07:06 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dr Love | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Point out specific instances of why you believe his insecurities are getting in the way and try asking him to explain what he has a problem with. These are often minor misunderstandings

How do I get her to meet me?

Illustration/Uday Mohite


I was in a relationship with a girl, and it didn’t work out because we had some serious compatibility problems. We ended it after a few months even though we admitted that we still had feelings for each other. It has been seven months since we broke up and I recently reached out to her via WhatsApp to see if she wanted to meet for dinner. She replied saying she would like to see me, because she is still single, but refused because she thought it would be a bad idea. I tried convincing her that we could just chat, but she simply brushed off the suggestion and asked me not to ask her out again. How can I convince her to meet me?
She has admitted to having feelings and has also been very clear about not being interested in exploring the possibility of a relationship again. These decisions have presumably been made after she has thought about why things didn’t work out the first time. It’s perfectly okay to have feelings for someone and not act upon them if they don’t make sense. She doesn’t owe you a second chance, nor can you say anything to convince her if she is clear about why this won’t work. You have indicated that you are happy to meet her, and she may respond at some future date if she changes her mind. If that doesn’t happen, all you can do is accept her decision and move on.

My boyfriend is a little older than I am, and this makes him feel insecure in all kinds of ways. I sometimes feel as if he is allowing these insecurities to ruin our relationship. How do I reassure him?
Point out specific instances of why you believe his insecurities are getting in the way and try asking him to explain what he has a problem with. These are often minor misunderstandings.




The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com


DR Love sex and relationships relationships

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK