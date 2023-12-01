If you don’t believe his words, go by his actions and how you feel around him now. Go by his present rather than his past

Illustration/Uday Mohite

Listen to this article How do I tell her I like her as a friend? x 00:00

I am a 28-year old guy and really like this girl whom I have known for a long time. She and I went to college together and have kept in touch for years. We meet once a month or so and have gone out to dinner and even a few movies. I know she likes me a lot, but I don’t want to date her or get into a relationship with her because I just don’t feel the same way about her. I don’t know how to tell her this without making this awkward between us. I want to keep meeting her but the more I do, the more it feels as if she is getting the wrong message about why I meet her. She has begun to flirt a little on WhatsApp and I am concerned because I now feel as if she is going to be very hurt if I tell her what’s on my mind. How do I fix this without losing her as a friend?

If you keep meeting her without saying anything about your feelings, the chances of her misinterpreting this may only get higher. It’s also possible that you are the one misinterpreting her intentions, because she hasn’t said anything explicitly. If you both like each other’s company and want to be friends, there is nothing to prevent this provided you are honest about your expectations. The longer you put it off, the more you make it difficult for that conversation to take place. If you want her in your life as a friend, the first thing to do is tell her this.

The more I know about my boyfriend’s past, the more I feel like leaving him. He is not the person I thought he was, and he says he has changed but there is no way for me to believe him. What should I do?

If you don’t believe his words, go by his actions and how you feel around him now. Go by his present rather than his past.

ADVERTISEMENT

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com