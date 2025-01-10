It is normal to have feelings for someone you have had a relationship with, and also normal for your feelings towards a partner to evolve

Illustration/Uday Mohite

Listen to this article I’d like to know where we stand x 00:00

I met a guy on a dating site, and we have been meeting once every two weeks for almost three months now. I get the feeling that we are in a relationship, but he doesn’t explicitly say that. He tells me everything about his life and knows a lot about me, but he doesn’t make any physical move towards me, and I am often confused because it feels like he is waiting for me to say something or ask him where this is going. I have no problems being direct, but I also wonder if he is dating other people at the same time and is just biding his time to see if anyone is compatible with him. I just want some clarity and honesty. What should I do?

The sooner you ask for clarity, the better, because three months of meeting without any resolution is a waste of your time. It’s okay to date multiple people, provided you are both aware that this is happening, and that you are both prepared to wait until one of you arrives at a decision. If you aren’t comfortable with this, speak up. If you want to consider a relationship with him and aren’t prepared to wait until he agrees, end this. Either way, waiting for him to make the first move doesn’t make sense given how long you have already waited for that to happen.

ADVERTISEMENT

My ex-boyfriend and I broke up a year ago, after which I began dating someone else. The weird thing is, whenever I see him, I get a feeling inside me that I never get when I am with my current boyfriend. Is this a sign that I made a mistake?

It is normal to have feelings for someone you have had a relationship with, and also normal for your feelings towards a partner to evolve. Think about why you are with your partner, why the last relationship didn’t work out, and what your expectations are. Also, give yourself time and be honest about your feelings.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com