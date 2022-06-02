I dread meeting her extended family...

You are both adults and healthy relationships thrive when there is mutual trust and respect. This doesn’t sound like it, and he should be called out for it. Tell him why it’s a problem at once

Illustration/Uday Mohite

I am a 30-year old guy and have been dating a girl two years younger. She has an extended family, and they constantly comment on our relationship. Her parents are kind and supportive, but she lives with a lot of other relatives, and they are always trying to set her up with all kinds of people. I don’t let it bother me much because I know she loves me, but I often wonder about our future because if we end up marrying, I shudder to think about having to get to know these relatives. I know I am jumping to conclusions, but it is such an influence on her life that it affects how I deal with her. It’s always at the back of my mind and our relationship is starting to show signs of strain. What do I do?

You can try and separate her from her family, for a start. Your relationship, at whatever stage, is always with the person first and family later. She is your girlfriend and, if you decide to marry, your wife first. You can’t control her family any more or less than she can control yours. What matters is how you feel about each other, and what you are both prepared to do to help your relationship evolve. If this means accepting her family for who they are, that is part of the deal. Tell her what bothers you, ask what she can do to make it easier, and talk to each other more. The rest will get easier with time.

What can I do about a controlling boyfriend who wants to know where I am at all hours? It’s a great relationship except for this aspect of his behaviour.

It’s not a great relationship if he can’t trust you, so that’s definitely a problem. You are both adults and healthy relationships thrive when there is mutual trust and respect. This doesn’t sound like it, and he should be called out for it. Tell him why it’s a problem at once.

