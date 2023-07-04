Breaking News
Residents hit the streets as craters surface on Aarey road
NIA busts ISIS module in state; 4 arrested
Train engine worth Rs 5 crore goes missing!
Human rights body pulls up BMC over denial of medical facilities
Escalator shifted from Mira Rd to Mahim station
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Timepass News > Dr Love News > Article > I feel he is lying to me all the time

I feel he is lying to me all the time...

Updated on: 04 July,2023 07:27 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dr Love | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Trust your instinct even if you don’t think you’re paranoid because we sometimes choose to ignore signs that are right before our eyes

I feel he is lying to me all the time...

Illustration/Uday Mohite

Listen to this article
I feel he is lying to me all the time...
x
00:00

My boyfriend and I have been in a long distance relationship for around six months, and I constantly get the sense that he is lying to me about a lot of things. I know he has been going out with other people, for instance, but he always claims that they are just friends. There are messages from people I don’t know on his Facebook page, and he quickly hides them, but I have seen them on multiple occasions. I don’t think I trust him anymore and want to end this relationship, but don’t know if this is a good decision if I have no proof. What should I do? Should I give him the benefit of the doubt? I am not a paranoid person, but this is just a strong feeling I haven’t been able to ignore.
Trust your instinct even if you don’t think you’re paranoid because we sometimes choose to ignore signs that are right before our eyes. We want to believe things for the wrong reasons, and it’s possible that you are giving your boyfriend a pass even though you know he’s not being faithful. Long-distance relationships are never easy, but a lack of trust is absolutely a strong reason for why they fail. You can air your views, tell him why you don’t trust him, and ask for an explanation but, if that isn’t enough, you may have no choice but to give up on this and move on.


I am starting to question my friendship with a girl because she has been behaving a little strangely with me lately. She is flirtatious and I don’t know if I have given her the wrong impression, but I want to stop this from turning into an awkward situation for us both without damaging our relationship. What should I do?
What stops you from being direct, telling her you appreciate her as a friend, and that you want to continue building upon this friendship without wanting it to turn into someone else? Why wait for a misunderstanding?


The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com


Do you practice ecotourism?
DR Love relationships sex and relationships mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK