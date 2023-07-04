I feel he is lying to me all the time...

Trust your instinct even if you don’t think you’re paranoid because we sometimes choose to ignore signs that are right before our eyes

Illustration/Uday Mohite

My boyfriend and I have been in a long distance relationship for around six months, and I constantly get the sense that he is lying to me about a lot of things. I know he has been going out with other people, for instance, but he always claims that they are just friends. There are messages from people I don’t know on his Facebook page, and he quickly hides them, but I have seen them on multiple occasions. I don’t think I trust him anymore and want to end this relationship, but don’t know if this is a good decision if I have no proof. What should I do? Should I give him the benefit of the doubt? I am not a paranoid person, but this is just a strong feeling I haven’t been able to ignore.

Trust your instinct even if you don’t think you’re paranoid because we sometimes choose to ignore signs that are right before our eyes. We want to believe things for the wrong reasons, and it’s possible that you are giving your boyfriend a pass even though you know he’s not being faithful. Long-distance relationships are never easy, but a lack of trust is absolutely a strong reason for why they fail. You can air your views, tell him why you don’t trust him, and ask for an explanation but, if that isn’t enough, you may have no choice but to give up on this and move on.

I am starting to question my friendship with a girl because she has been behaving a little strangely with me lately. She is flirtatious and I don’t know if I have given her the wrong impression, but I want to stop this from turning into an awkward situation for us both without damaging our relationship. What should I do?

What stops you from being direct, telling her you appreciate her as a friend, and that you want to continue building upon this friendship without wanting it to turn into someone else? Why wait for a misunderstanding?

