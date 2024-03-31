I feel nervous around women

If this doesn’t happen, I worry that it might affect campus interviews and meeting my career goals.

I am a 19-year old heterosexual boy pursuing a professional degree and currently living in a college hostel. I am an introvert and career-oriented, but I also feel more mature and sophisticated than the average teenager. Unnecessary talk about girls and silly gossip in the hostel and campus does nothing to excite me. Despite being at a mixed college, I am not comfortable interacting with girls the way my friends do. I always feel nervous, and my knees get weak while mingling with the opposite sex, unlike with my own gender. I want to fix this defect and mend my ways. I want to avoid awkward moments and be normal, and get along with everyone. If this doesn’t happen, I worry that it might affect campus interviews and meeting my career goals.

You’re worried about not being able to chat with girls, as well as how this may affect your career prospects. It feels like a lack of confidence more than anything else, which is normal with introverts as well as many extroverts. An easy way of addressing this is to practice some common social behavioural traits on your own, or with friends you are already comfortable with. Making eye contact, expanding your repertoire when it comes to small talk, and learning to ask questions are all great ways of getting anyone you’re speaking with to open up. It will get easier as you move from practicing these things with friends, to acquaintances, before trying it with complete strangers. It’s also important to try and separate your goals from the simple act of trying to get to know someone new. Once you manage to do that and approach anyone, of either sex, with the spirit of genuine curiosity, you will find that having a conversation is a lot easier. Keep trying and don’t give up.

