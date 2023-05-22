I think her family is obnoxious!

I can’t even say anything directly to her family because I don’t know what that may lead to. How do I deal with this?

Illustration/Uday Mohite

I am a 34-year old man and have been married for two years. It was an arranged marriage and I thought we were compatible because we had a lot in common. It has been good so far, and I love my wife dearly. The only problem here is the presence of her family, who are very difficult people to be with. They are rude, badly behaved, and always argumentative, and this wouldn’t have been an issue to handle if they were to keep their distance from us. However, they insist on visiting us every weekend and I am starting to struggle. My wife doesn’t see this and thinks I am being disrespectful to her family, but all I want is some peace and quiet on weekends and it is impossible to make her understand that this has nothing to do with spending time with her parents. The only time we have had to ourselves since our wedding has been our honeymoon. I can’t even say anything directly to her family because I don’t know what that may lead to. How do I deal with this?

Not being direct may avoid confrontation but will ultimately take you to a point where helplessness gives way to anger or something worse. What matters is your relationship with your wife, above everything else, and it is important that she looks at this from that perspective too. When one marries an individual, one also marries into that person’s family, but there are boundaries that must be drawn and respected. In this instance, it seems as if her family isn’t grasping the nature of those boundaries or is even aware of their existence. This may be a difficult conversation to have, but the sooner you have it, the easier it will be for you and your wife to arrive at a place of understanding. She may be upset, which is understandable, but if this is affecting your mental well-being, it will inadvertently have an impact on your life with her too.

