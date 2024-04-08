Being in love with someone else doesn’t necessarily mean the person reciprocates. Think about why you chose to be with your fiancé, and what has changed. If this isn’t working, it’s unfair to him, too

Illustration/Uday Mohite

Listen to this article I think she is cheating on me! x 00:00

This is an awkward question because it involves my partner who has been with me for three years. We have been talking about making this official but, some weeks ago, I overheard her chatting with someone, and it felt wrong. I have been watching her closely since then and am increasingly sure that she is cheating on me or thinking about it. I don’t know what to do because this has affected every aspect of my life. I don’t know how to bring this up in conversation because she acts as if everything is normal. I can’t pretend to be affectionate and discuss our future together when this is always playing at the back of my mind. I am losing sleep. Help!

If something is upsetting you to such an extent and you can’t speak to your partner about it, this relationship has no future. To talk about making a lifelong commitment with someone you can’t trust is to destroy this even before you begin. It’s also unfair to ascribe anything to her based on something you have overheard, without giving her a chance to address any of your doubts. If you want an answer to something, you have a right to ask. She may be hurt, but it will save you both a lot of pain. Without constant communication, your relationship will keep hitting roadblocks.

I think I am in love with my fiancé’s cousin and don’t know what to do about it. He seems just right for me and if I don’t do something about this, I may end up regretting it for the rest of my life. Should I break off my engagement?

Why not think about your fiancé first, and where things stand in this relationship? Being in love with someone else doesn’t necessarily mean the person reciprocates. Think about why you chose to be with your fiancé, and what has changed. If this isn’t working, it’s unfair to him, too.

ADVERTISEMENT

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com