Is it OK to check his cellphone?

Is it okay for me to check my boyfriend’s cellphone when he’s not around? I just want to make sure there isn’t anything going on that I should be aware of. I trust him completely, but I had serious issues with my last relationship that make it difficult for me to accept anyone fully. We have been together for seven months and I have no reason to doubt him, but I still want to make sure he has no secrets from me. He hasn’t asked for my phone and has no problem if I peek when he’s chatting, but I still feel as if I need to make sure. My friends say this is wrong, but I don’t think it’s a problem if I can just reassure myself that this is a relationship I can commit to without having to worry.

If you have trust issues, they can derail any relationship. And while you may justify this as necessary to be able to build trust, it doesn’t change the fact that you are trespassing and ignoring someone’s personal boundaries. If you must check your boyfriend’s phone and have doubts, the sensible thing to do is ask for the phone or ask for an explanation about anything that bothers you. To do this without his knowledge may make you feel as if you are dealing with some issues, but you aren’t addressing the root of the problem. Talk to him about it and, if necessary, speak to a counsellor about your past and how it has affected you. There is no shame in trying to cope with something that has hurt you.

My partner and I have been together for almost a year, but he has suddenly begun avoiding me. We meet only when I plan dates, and I don’t know if this is a sign that he is thinking of ending our relationship. What should I do?

You should ask him why this is happening and insist on an explanation. Being direct is always the best approach.

