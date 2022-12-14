My mum doesn’t like my girlfriend

Go with what you know and give your girlfriend the respect she deserves based upon what you think of her, not what anyone else does

Illustration/Uday Mohite

I am a 23-year old and have been dating a girl I met in college. We got together around four months ago and things have been going very well. A few weeks ago, however, my mother met her for the first time and said that she was not the right person for me. She didn’t explain and has only been hostile towards the idea of me being in a relationship since then. I have done my best to understand where this is coming from, but all she says is if I care about her opinion, I should end this and meet someone else. I am starting to worry about my girlfriend because of this and she has begun to ask me questions because she says I now come across as distant or cold. What do I do?

You should acknowledge that you are a 23-year old adult with a mind of your own, and that your mind is perfectly capable of empowering you to make decisions that you think are best for you. If your mother has no viable explanation, or doesn’t want to share it, you should rely upon your own judgement and make up your own mind based upon what you know. You are in a relationship with someone you presumably care about for specific reasons. Your mother believes this won’t work out based upon one meeting with this person, and no rational argument to back it. Go with what you know and give your girlfriend the respect she deserves based upon what you think of her, not what anyone else does.

Should I go on a holiday with someone I have been with for only five months? Is it too soon? He says it’s the best way to get to know me better, but I have some doubts because I don’t want to ruin our relationship. What is a good time to go away together on a holiday?

A good time is when you are both comfortable with the idea, whenever that may happen.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal