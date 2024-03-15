Talk to him about when he intends to make this public and, if that date isn’t easy enough for you to manage, insist on changing it or point out that this relationship may be in danger

My boyfriend and I have been together for over six months, but no one in his life knows about me. His family and friends think he is still single because he was with someone for five years and doesn’t want them to think that he has moved on so quickly, but it makes me feel like a secret and not in a good way. I know he has explained his reasons and will tell everyone about me when he thinks enough time has passed, but I am always made to feel like I’m pretending to be his friend just in case someone he knows spots us together. It’s unfair and makes me angry, but I am also trying to be patient. If he doesn’t change this soon, I don’t think I will be with him anymore. Is this reason enough or am I being unreasonable?

There’s nothing unreasonable about wanting everyone to know you’re in a relationship, and you should tell him that, because you’re entitled to transparency. He may have reasons that make sense to him, but they should also be reasons that take you and your perspective into account. It feels one-sided, and you can’t always make a sacrifice because that’s not what an equal partnership or a healthy relationship is about. Talk to him about when he intends to make this public and, if that date isn’t easy enough for you to manage, insist on changing it or point out that this relationship may be in danger.

I don’t know what to say to my girlfriend who constantly makes me feel bad about myself and my choices. She is always critical and nothing I do makes her happy because she feels she would have done things differently. She says she loves me, which is why I tolerate it, but I don’t know if I can handle it for much longer.

Love isn’t about words alone. If her actions don’t show it, rethink this.

