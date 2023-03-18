She has changed overnight!

I think this is going badly and I am prepared to end it. Do I tell her that it’s over?

Illustration/Uday Mohite

I have been trying to get a sense of what is going wrong with my relationship for a few months now. My girlfriend and I have been dating for eight months, and things were going well until she suddenly began behaving strangely and avoiding meeting me unless I insisted. We have met only two times in the last month and she keeps putting me off by saying she’s busy with work. I know what her schedule is like so I find it hard to believe her. If there is someone else in the picture, I would prefer if she would tell me, but she says nothing is wrong even though I have asked her repeatedly. I think this is going badly and I am prepared to end it. Do I tell her that it’s over?

It does sound as if things are not going well because open lines of communication are critical for the well-being of any relationship. Having said that, this could also be a period of turmoil for your girlfriend, who may be struggling with something and isn’t sure about what is going on either. She may be in need of some more time to articulate what she is going through. Asking her for clarity at this point may only make things worse. Why not tell her that you are happy to give her space until she figures out what’s going on and wait until she reaches out with a specific reason for her behaviour? There’s no need to assume there is someone else in the picture without cause.

My boyfriend recently had an operation and has been dealing with a lot of anxiety since then. He says he wants to break up because he can’t handle the pressure of being with someone. What should I do? I don’t want to end this because his reason isn’t good enough.

It may not be a good reason, but it’s his reason nonetheless and your relationship won’t work if one of you isn’t interested in it.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com