Breaking News
Handler fights off leopard to save his jenny
Worker cleaning drain mowed down in Kandivli
‘PFI Zindabad’ appear at Navi Mumbai houses
Palghar gets village-level disaster management panels
Rains make little impact on lake levels
‘Water level was rising as I struggled to get out of car’
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Timepass News > Dr Love News > Article > She isnt jealous but not happy either

She isn’t jealous, but not happy either

Updated on: 26 June,2023 07:22 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dr Love | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

You should speak to her more directly and tell her why you feel this way, because it doesn’t seem as if you are both being honest with each other

She isn’t jealous, but not happy either

Illustration/Uday Mohite

Listen to this article
She isn’t jealous, but not happy either
x
00:00

My best friend ended a relationship with a guy who then began going out with me. We discussed this, of course, because we didn’t want things to be awkward, but it feels as if she resents the fact that he and I really get along. I think we are more compatible, and she doesn’t seem to understand that. She is not jealous because she has no feelings for him anymore, but I can sense that she thinks she failed where I have succeeded. I don’t know how to discuss this with her without seeming patronising, and it is causing friction between us which makes me sad. This wasn’t supposed to happen, and I don’t know what to do. I have even considered breaking up with my boyfriend because of this, but haven’t, only because I know I will be angry with my friend in the future if this happens. The whole thing seems so unnecessary. Why can’t she just be happy for me? What should I do?
You should speak to her more directly and tell her why you feel this way, because it doesn’t seem as if you are both being honest with each other. A conversation to avoid awkwardness is one thing, but relationships require constant work, and it feels as if there isn’t enough dialogue between you and your friend. There are presumptions on your part, and it feels as if she is refusing to engage with you on this. If neither of you speaks about what you are both dealing with, this will only be harder to address. Why assume she isn’t happy? Why assume she thinks she has failed where you have succeeded? This is something you should be speaking about, even if it is difficult, because friendship is about honesty. There may be an argument, or even be a period where you need time off away from each other, but ending your relationship to fix your friendship isn’t a solution, especially if you feel as if you are being forced to choose. 


The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com



Does spending time in nature help you manage stress?
DR Love relationships sex and relationships mumbai bandra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK