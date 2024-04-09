Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: MVA allies finally resolve seat-sharing row; Shiv Sena (UBT) gets 21 LS seats, Cong 17, NCP (SP) 10
Exclusive | Lok Sabha elections 2024: Contesting because Sansad ne bulaya hai, says Sudhir Mungantiwar
Maharashtra: Factories, bungalows, flats, slums...there’s an MD lab everywhere
Mumbai: Why not a hawker-free Mount Mary?
Mumbai: Navy man loses Rs 5.97 cr to task fraud
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Timepass News > Dr Love News > Article > She wants me and her boyfriend too
<< Back to Elections 2024

She wants me and her boyfriend, too!

Updated on: 10 April,2024 06:50 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dr Love | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

You asked her a question and she gave you her reasons. Why not ask her to delete the app if you’re uncomfortable with it, and accept her explanation

She wants me and her boyfriend, too!

Illustration/Uday Mohite

Listen to this article
She wants me and her boyfriend, too!
x
00:00

My ex-girlfriend recently reached out to me saying she wanted us to give our relationship another chance. I agreed because I miss her, and we had a strong bond for years. When I asked her to break up with her boyfriend before we could see if this was working, she refused, saying it was not a sensible idea for her. The feeling I get is that she wants us to try and rekindle our relationship, while still being with her boyfriend in case this doesn’t work out. It’s a very selfish approach that places her interests above mine, as well as above her boyfriend’s. I’m sure he doesn’t even know she is speaking to me about this, and it feels as if I don’t know who she is anymore. She has been asking me for an answer for days, but I feel like blocking her and not staying in touch anymore. Am I being too harsh?
You’re right about her being unfair to you as well as her current partner, and this is a huge red flag because it shows that she isn’t being honest with either of you. To not stay in touch isn’t a harsh reaction; it’s just you doing what is best for yourself, which makes perfect sense given that she is doing the exact same thing. This isn’t someone who wants you for who you are. It sounds like someone who is just looking for a back-up plan.


I was recently shocked to see that my girlfriend had an online dating profile for herself. We have been together for six months and I couldn’t understand why she would do that. When I confronted her, she said it was an old profile that she had forgotten to delete. Is she lying? It may be old, but why does she still have the app on her phone?
You asked her a question and she gave you her reasons. Why not ask her to delete the app if you’re uncomfortable with it, and accept her explanation?


The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

DR Love relationships sex and relationships
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK