You have no feelings for him, which is the only thing that matters. If he persists, he is being disrespectful and should be ignored

Illustration/Uday Mohite

Listen to this article Should she leave him over an affair? x 00:00

My best friend was married two months ago, and just found out that her husband had lied to her about an affair he had while they were engaged. They have been struggling to deal with this and she almost left him, but he has convinced her to give him another chance. She loves him a lot and they were together for four years before deciding to marry, which is why I think she agreed. No one in either family knows this has been going on and she has only confided in me. I have asked her repeatedly to end it because someone who cheats once can do it again, but she says she wants to try and fix this because marriage is important to her. Is she making the right decision? I don’t want to see her get hurt.

No one can say if this is the right or wrong decision, but it is the one she has made nonetheless, and it is your duty as her friend to support her unconditionally. It’s impossible to generalise with a comment about people cheating and repeating their mistake, because she alone is in a position to evaluate whether or not her husband can be trusted again. It’s easy to let one’s feelings get in the way, and it is justified to feel this way given what he has done, but the best thing you can do is wait for her to sort this out in her own time and let her know that you are there for her if she needs you.

What do I tell a guy who wants to date me when I have no feelings for him? He is very persistent despite my informing him that there is no possibility of us getting together. He says I just need to get to know him better. Should I go on a date with him?

You have no feelings for him, which is the only thing that matters. If he persists, he is being disrespectful and should be ignored.

ADVERTISEMENT

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com