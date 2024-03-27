Breaking News
Exclusive | Police's well-intentioned move backfires: Yeh drama band karo!
Mumbai: Why teachers are up in arms against state
BMC property tax crisis: Revenue falls to record low
Mumbai: A month later, FIR filed in society wedding blaze case
Mumbai: Man kills son who opposed his alcohol addiction
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Timepass News > Dr Love News > Article > Should we get back together
<< Back to Elections 2024

Should we get back together?

Updated on: 27 March,2024 06:49 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dr Love | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

If this bothers you and his explanation isn’t satisfactory, confront him and ask for honesty because you deserve it, and because it is critical for your future together

Should we get back together?

Illustration/Uday Mohite

Listen to this article
Should we get back together?
x
00:00

A few weeks ago, an ex-girlfriend I haven’t spoken to since we broke up two years ago messaged and asked how I was doing. We chatted for a while and, since then, have been having multiple conversations on WhatsApp. I don’t know what’s going on, but it feels as if she is trying to get me to give our relationship another chance. I am single and don’t have any feelings about getting into a relationship either way, but I’m not sure if this is a good idea. She’s a great person and we didn’t break up with any animosity; it was just bad timing. I don’t have a reason not to meet her, but I’m just wary because I don’t want to do anything that ends up with both of us in the situation we were in two years ago. How do I avoid this?
I’m not sure I understand your question. You don’t know what your ex wants, nor are you sure about a relationship with her if she genuinely is interested in giving it another chance. Your best bet is to figure out what you both want, and the only way to do that is to keep chatting or meeting in person a few times. If you have questions, be direct because you have nothing to lose. Also think about what you want and talk about that, along with why things didn’t work out the first time. It’s also entirely possible that she isn’t interested in a relationship with you at all, and simply likes the idea of having you around as a friend. Meet her before jumping to any conclusions.


How do I know if my fiancé is being honest with me about his addiction to pornography? He says he doesn’t watch much of it, but I saw his browser history and don’t know why he’s lying.
If this bothers you and his explanation isn’t satisfactory, confront him and ask for honesty because you deserve it, and because it is critical for your future together.


The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

DR Love relationships sex and relationships
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK