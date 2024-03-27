Should we get back together?

If this bothers you and his explanation isn’t satisfactory, confront him and ask for honesty because you deserve it, and because it is critical for your future together

A few weeks ago, an ex-girlfriend I haven’t spoken to since we broke up two years ago messaged and asked how I was doing. We chatted for a while and, since then, have been having multiple conversations on WhatsApp. I don’t know what’s going on, but it feels as if she is trying to get me to give our relationship another chance. I am single and don’t have any feelings about getting into a relationship either way, but I’m not sure if this is a good idea. She’s a great person and we didn’t break up with any animosity; it was just bad timing. I don’t have a reason not to meet her, but I’m just wary because I don’t want to do anything that ends up with both of us in the situation we were in two years ago. How do I avoid this?

I’m not sure I understand your question. You don’t know what your ex wants, nor are you sure about a relationship with her if she genuinely is interested in giving it another chance. Your best bet is to figure out what you both want, and the only way to do that is to keep chatting or meeting in person a few times. If you have questions, be direct because you have nothing to lose. Also think about what you want and talk about that, along with why things didn’t work out the first time. It’s also entirely possible that she isn’t interested in a relationship with you at all, and simply likes the idea of having you around as a friend. Meet her before jumping to any conclusions.

How do I know if my fiancé is being honest with me about his addiction to pornography? He says he doesn’t watch much of it, but I saw his browser history and don’t know why he’s lying.

If this bothers you and his explanation isn’t satisfactory, confront him and ask for honesty because you deserve it, and because it is critical for your future together.

