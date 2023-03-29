Breaking News
Want to ask her to marry me, but...

Updated on: 29 March,2023 05:31 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dr Love | mailbag@mid-day.com

A proposal should be natural, and feel like something you both want, when you are both ready. Why not wait for a few months more until you are both more comfortable with the idea, assuming your feelings won’t change

Want to ask her to marry me, but...

Illustration/Uday Mohite


I want to ask my girlfriend to marry me but am not sure how she will react because we have only been together for eight months. I love her and am convinced she is the person I want to spend the rest of my life with. I know she feels this way too, but am afraid she will think I am being too reckless or hasty, which is not the case at all. I don’t want to frighten her, but I also want to make it very clear that I am completely committed to this relationship and am taking it very seriously. How do I do this without causing any problems between us? If she thinks I am too intense, she may want to slow things down and that is the opposite of what I want for us. What should I do?
You are entitled to feeling the way you do, and knowing you want a lifelong commitment with this person is great. However, if you are willing to spend the rest of your life with her, all you have to do is tell her that you’re committed to this relationship and are taking it seriously. How does a proposal of marriage change anything between now and a year from now? The fact that you are concerned about how she may react tells you that she isn’t quite ready for this. You can prove how committed you are through your actions, and by spending time with her and getting to know each other better. A proposal should be natural, and feel like something you both want, when you are both ready. Why not wait for a few months more until you are both more comfortable with the idea, assuming your feelings won’t change?


My girlfriend is thinking of moving to another city for six months because of work commitments and I don’t know if our relationship will survive the distance. Should I ask her not to move?
Why not ask her how she feels about your relationship instead?



The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com


