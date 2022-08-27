We broke up over what a friend said

That depends entirely upon how strong your relationship is and how open the two of you are to discussing and accepting aspects of your individual pasts or personalities that may be flawed

I recently ended a relationship after two years because a close friend of mine said something about my girlfriend that hurt me. He told me later that he had only said it to end our relationship because he thought she was wrong for me. I was extremely angry and no longer speak to him but, when I reached out to my ex-girlfriend to try and put across why I had done what I did, she refused to accept my explanation and asked me not to contact her again. I miss her a lot and am increasingly certain that I made a huge mistake. I don’t know how to fix this but know that I want her back. Please help.

You made a decision based upon your friendship and ended your relationship. Your ex-girlfriend accepted your decision presumably knowing it was based upon a falsehood. If this has convinced her that you are easily swayed and not the kind of person she wants to be with, there is nothing you can do about it because she is as entitled to have an opinion about you as you were to assume things about her. At best, you can tell her how you feel and leave it to her to reconsider. If she chooses to give you another chance, that’s great. If she doesn’t, you have to move on because there is no solution.

Should I confess something horrible to my girlfriend knowing that it will change our relationship forever and she will never look at me the same way again? I don’t want to hide that part of me because I want an honest relationship, but I am also afraid of how she will react.

That depends entirely upon how strong your relationship is and how open the two of you are to discussing and accepting aspects of your individual pasts or personalities that may be flawed. There are pros and cons to being open but think about whether what you have to say has a connection to her life.

