We can go weeks without talking...

Illustration/Uday Mohite

My boyfriend and I have been considering taking our relationship to the next level. The only thing that stands in the way is our frequent periods of non-communication whenever we fight. We once went for a month-and-a-half without speaking, until one of us reached out and we fixed things. We love each other a lot, but are both extremely stubborn individuals, which is why I often wonder if we have the right kind of temperament to make this relationship a lifelong one. How can we change this habit that threatens to ruin what we have together? We are both committed to making this work, but I know, without a doubt, that we will go back to being non-communicative the minute we have another argument. Please help.

On the one hand, you claim to both be committed to making this work. On the other, you also believe things won’t change the next time you have an argument. This is something you will both need to address because the implications of not being able to get a handle on how you deal with disagreements can affect the rest of your lives. A commitment of any kind, be it short or for a lifetime, begins with acceptance and a willingness to try and understand the other person. This sometimes means being the bigger person until the other one comes around to accepting one’s point of view. Stubbornness is fine, but not when it has the potential to derail how two people communicate. Make a more solid effort to treat each other better.

Is it right for my girlfriend to dictate what I can and can’t post on Instagram? She says any picture of her needs to be approved by her, but it’s my space.

This is about respect, and if she wants to approve photographs of herself, she has a right to. Your space doesn’t mean you get to violate hers, so why create unnecessary conflict?

