Where is this friendship going?

I am a little confused about a friendship with someone that has been strong for almost a decade. Over the past few months, it is starting to feel as if there is something more to this. My friend and I have always been close but, a while ago, he ended a long-term relationship with his girlfriend, and we just began to have conversations about things we have never had before. Now, there is something almost flirtatious between us and I don’t know what to make of it. I’m not upset about it, and am genuinely enjoying it, which makes me question where this is going and what I want. Is it wrong for me to secretly think that this friendship will evolve into something romantic? I won’t have a problem if it does, but I will be heartbroken if it ruins what we have. What should I do?

If you have a strong friendship, you should be able to talk about what you’re going through. It’s also important because it allows you to avoid any misinterpretation that can cause you to spot signals or signs that don’t exist. If you aren’t ready to have that conversation yet, you can always wait and watch for more information, provided you are clear about where things currently stand. Close friendships can often generate conflicting feelings, which is normal. It may be a good idea to isolate your interactions with your friend and examine why you feel the way you do, because that sense of clarity will help you figure out what to do next.

My girlfriend ignores my calls unless she needs something which bothers me even though I know she loves me. Is this a red flag I should be more concerned about?

If something bothers you, speaking about it is important. If nothing changes, that is your red flag because it signifies a refusal on your girlfriend’s part to acknowledge your wishes and give them any importance.

