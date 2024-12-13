Breaking News
Auto driver held for attacking Mumbai Police constable with paver block in Powai
Fire breaks out at railway shunting coach of train in Lower Parel
Elgar Parishad case: NIA court grants interim bail to accused Sagar Gorkhe
Mumbai: DRI seizes smuggled gold worth Rs 9.6 cr hidden in DJ lights
Cabinet expansion on December 15, oath-taking ceremony to take place in Nagpur
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Timepass News > Dr Love News > Article > Where is this friendship going

Where is this friendship going?

Updated on: 14 December,2024 07:08 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dr Love | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

If nothing changes, that is your red flag because it signifies a refusal on your girlfriend’s part to acknowledge your wishes and give them any importance

Where is this friendship going?

Illustration/Uday Mohite

Listen to this article
Where is this friendship going?
x
00:00

I am a little confused about a friendship with someone that has been strong for almost a decade. Over the past few months, it is starting to feel as if there is something more to this. My friend and I have always been close but, a while ago, he ended a long-term relationship with his girlfriend, and we just began to have conversations about things we have never had before. Now, there is something almost flirtatious between us and I don’t know what to make of it. I’m not upset about it, and am genuinely enjoying it, which makes me question where this is going and what I want. Is it wrong for me to secretly think that this friendship will evolve into something romantic? I won’t have a problem if it does, but I will be heartbroken if it ruins what we have. What should I do? 
If you have a strong friendship, you should be able to talk about what you’re going through. It’s also important because it allows you to avoid any misinterpretation that can cause you to spot signals or signs that don’t exist. If you aren’t ready to have that conversation yet, you can always wait and watch for more information, provided you are clear about where things currently stand. Close friendships can often generate conflicting feelings, which is normal. It may be a good idea to isolate your interactions with your friend and examine why you feel the way you do, because that sense of clarity will help you figure out what to do next.


My girlfriend ignores my calls unless she needs something which bothers me even though I know she loves me. Is this a red flag I should be more concerned about?
If something bothers you, speaking about it is important. If nothing changes, that is your red flag because it signifies a refusal on your girlfriend’s part to acknowledge your wishes and give them any importance.  


The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

DR Love relationships sex and relationships

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK