Breaking News
CM's Relief Fund disbursed Rs 46 crore to 5,250 patients in 3 months
Eight stranded for two hours in lift at Bhayander station after power failure
Murder accused on run for 23 years arrested in Thane district
MIAL proposes hike in User Development Fee
BMC launches drive for unrestricted pedestrian movement at crowded spots
shot-button
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Timepass News > Dr Love News > Article > Why do I attract troubled souls

Why do I attract troubled souls?

Updated on: 19 March,2025 07:49 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dr Love | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

It seems as if he knows what he wants, and if a relationship isn’t a priority for him, you may be setting yourself up for more pain even if you do get him to go out with you

Why do I attract troubled souls?

Illustration/Uday Mohite

Listen to this article
Why do I attract troubled souls?
x
00:00

I am a normal, average guy who tries his best with relationships but always fails because I seem to be attracted only to troubled women. This has happened repeatedly since I began dating a few years ago, and I am increasingly wary about meeting anyone new because it feels as if things will end badly. I don’t have any misconceptions about anyone before I get into a relationship but, somehow, whenever things become serious, it’s always with someone who is struggling with some issues. I don’t even know if it’s my fault, if I’m giving out this vibe that only draws troubled people to go out with me. What should I do? How do I get into a normal, healthy relationship with a normal person?
You are putting the onus of a relationship on the other person alone and blaming yourself for who you are attracted to. Why not concentrate on what you want out of a relationship, take time to see if you are compatible with someone, and then commit to something? There’s nothing wrong with dating a person who is troubled, given how most people have to deal with some form of trauma in their lives. It doesn’t mean a relationship can’t work because everything that involves two people can be resolved with patience, kindness, empathy, and communication. If you are attracted to someone, use that to your advantage and think of what you need to do to try and understand them a little better. Also, if you presume that every relationship will end badly, your pessimism is already causing you harm.


A guy I really like says he likes me but not enough to want to get into a relationship with me. How do I change his mind?
Successful relationships involve people who want to be together. It seems as if he knows what he wants, and if a relationship isn’t a priority for him, you may be setting yourself up for more pain even if you do get him to go out with you.


The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

DR Love relationships sex and relationships

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK