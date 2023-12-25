Breaking News
Mumbai: 'Make pilots flying drunk a crime’
Thane: The Bollywood theme park caught in development hell
Thane triple murder: Kids were so terrified, they couldn’t even shout for help
Mumbai: One shot dead in Chunabhatti, criminal rivalry suspected
WFI suspension: Sharad Pawar-led NCP calls it farce
shot-button
Merry Christmas Merry Christmas
Home > Timepass News > Dr Love News > Article > Would like us to be friends again

Would like us to be friends again

Updated on: 25 December,2023 06:46 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dr Love | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

This is between you and your girlfriend alone. Your friends are entitled to their opinion, but this doesn’t involve them

Would like us to be friends again

Illustration/Uday Mohite

Listen to this article
Would like us to be friends again
x
00:00

I made the mistake of getting physically intimate with a business partner, and things have been very awkward between us since then. He used to be a close friend, but he doesn’t have too many conversations with me since that incident. I don’t know if I did something horrible, but it was mutual, and I don’t understand why he is behaving the way he is. I don’t want to lose him as a friend and partner because we work very well together and have managed for many years. I know I can’t go back to the way things were, but I would like to make some effort towards normalcy and don’t know how. What should I do if he doesn’t even respond to my texts unless I keep calling or messaging? 
It’s obvious that there is an underlying issue that isn’t being addressed here. The onus of fixing this isn’t on you alone because, as you rightly point out, whatever happened between you two was based on mutual consent. I suggest you confront him with this and speak openly, because he isn’t willing to engage, and things cannot return to normal without that airing of views. Explain why this is affecting your personal and professional relationships and point out why his inability or refusal to resolve this can only harm you both. If he needs time, it’s okay for you both to distance yourselves until you are ready to have this conversation, but it cannot be avoided forever.


Is it okay to be in a relationship without having sex? My girlfriend and I just like being with each other and haven’t felt the need to have sex more than a few times because she doesn’t enjoy it. I don’t mind not doing it because I love her a lot, but my friends think it’s a red flag and tell me it’s a sign that there is something wrong.
This is between you and your girlfriend alone. Your friends are entitled to their opinion, but this doesn’t involve them. 


The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

DR Love relationships sex and relationships

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK