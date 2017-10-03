In the aftermath of the stampede at Elphinstone Road station, the authorities are racing to improve railway safety. But after engineers complained about the lack of time for maintenance, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal suggested that they push the last local to an earlier slot, and delay the first local of the next day, so the workers get four hours at a stretch.

Relatives of the stampede victims stage a protest against the railways outside KEM Hospital

Meanwhile, Minister Goyal has also given the go-ahead to appoint three new additional divisional railway managers (ADRM), one of whom will solely be responsible for the safe running of the network.

Piyush Goyal. File pic

The city currently has a divisional railway manager (DRM), who is the functional head of the Mumbai division. The DRM also has an ADRM to assist, but both are usually busy with train operations, punctuality and interactions with public representatives and passengers.

The railways is on war footing to com­plete a safety audit of all Mumbai suburban stations in a week. Goyal has also approved the construction of 20 new foot overbridges (FOBs) on the Central line. On the Western line, 10 new FOBs are to be constructed, while 13 will be widened.

Full coverage on Mumbai stampede

Mumbai Stampede Latest: 27 Dead At Elphinstone Railway Station, Casualties May Rise

Mumbai Stampede: Eyewitness Say That There Was No Help When Elphinstone Tragedy Occurred

Elphinstone Station Stampede: KEM Hospital Releases List Of Dead

Rains, Loud Thud And Thousands On 6-8-Ft Overbridge: Witnesses Tell Story Of Elphinstone Stampede

Mumbai Stampede: Prominent Mumbaikars Shocked, Express Grief

Mumbai Stampede: Angry Netizens Blame Railways, Government For Elphinstone Disaster

Mumbai Stampede: PM Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind Offer Condolences

View Photos: Mumbai: Gruesome photos of the Elphinstone station stampede