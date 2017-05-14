Four men booked for attempting to rape pub dancer





Hyderabad: Four men allegedly tried to rape a 20-year-old pub dancer at Narpally on the outskirts of the city, police said on Sunday. The incident took place on Friday night and the woman lodged a complaint yesterday, police said.



On May 12, the victim, a married woman and a resident of Sithaphalmandi here, had called up a cab driver named Ravi, whom she previously knew, asking him to drop her at Uppal. He picked her up from her house, although three other men were already travelling in his cab, police said. "Ravi told her that the trio was going to Srisailam and he would drop her at Uppal," Ghatkesar Police Station Inspector B Prakash said.



"On the way, he bought beer and the woman consumed it. Later, Ravi took the car near a college and forced her into having sex them, which she refused. Then, as she called up the police, Ravi threw her mobile phone and beat her up," he said citing the complaint. After she raised an alarm, the accused dropped her near Peerzadiguda near here before fleeing in the car. The woman was rescued by some local residents, Prakash said.



A case of sexual harassment and simple hurt was registered against the four accused, the officer said adding that efforts were on to nab the absconding accused.